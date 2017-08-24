SILVER ALERT: 89-year-old Greenfield woman missing

GREENFIELD (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for an 89-year-old Greenfield Woman, Lorraine Sowinski. According to the Alert, Sowinski was last seen Thursday around 10 am at her residence in Milwaukee County.

Sowinski is described as about 5'5, with green eyes, and white hair. Sowinski only goes out for short errands returning before dark, and drives a gray 2010 Chevy Impala with license plate number 328-DUY.

It 's unknown where she was headed or her direction of travel. If you see Sowinski you're asked to call the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5300.