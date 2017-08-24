Portage High School bans cell phones in the classroom

Cell phones will no longer be allowed in the classroom at Portage High School

MADISON (WKOW) --- When Portage High School students head back to the classroom next month, they're going to have challenge to overcoming besides math and science.

They will no longer be allowed to bring their cell phones into the classroom. The new policy goes into effect September 5th, when students are scheduled to return from summer break.

“Last year the faculty had a discussion about that fact that we really didn't have a use for those cell phones in the classroom any longer,” said Portage High School Principal Robin Kvalo.

Kvalo said when the phone is present, the temptation is there for students like senior Craig Steele to pick it up.

“I'd say about two or three times a period,” Steele said.

“They didn't have the will power not to check those social media sites. Or whenever there was a little lull, they wanted to look at their phone,” Kvalo said.

Steele doesn't think the new policy is such a bad idea.

“It might help kids learn better and be more focused while in the classroom.”

Before students go into the classroom, they will have to store their phones in a locker. They may use their phones between classes, at lunchtime, or in the library when instruction isn't taking place.

“Every classroom has a no cell phone in the classroom. We have a large board that will be up in the front here in the school reminding them of the policy,” Kvalo said.

Kvalo understands it will be an adjustment for some students and parents.

“But we want to assure them they do have access to their phones, they can check them in between classes. They can look at them during lunch. They have them before and after school.

“It won't be much of a difference because we weren't suppose to have our phones out anyway,” Steele said.

Kvalo reiterates phones are not banned from the school, just the classroom. Any phones brought into class, unless used for a special project, will be confiscated until the end of the school day. She said the school plans to revisit the policy in about a month.