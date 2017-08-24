Autism documentary screening in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Autism documentary screening in Madison

Posted: Updated:

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- A swimmer from Waunakee and the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin teamed up Thursday to spread awareness by hosting a free screening of an award winning documentary called Swim Team.

The documentary is about a New Jersey YMCA swim team whose members are on the autism spectrum.

The film follows the teammates as they grow up and the struggles they face becoming independent as they age out of the school-based services and support.

Swimmer Gavin McCalmont helped organize the screening. He says, "I think that if people watch this movie whether they're a swimmer or not, if they watch it they'll know that it's possible to join groups, make friends, and overcome their fears and doubts and teach them to build a life of their own." 

Organizers say they hope to show the film again in another location -- but say this screening was a great start.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.