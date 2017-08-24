Autism documentary screening in Madison

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- A swimmer from Waunakee and the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin teamed up Thursday to spread awareness by hosting a free screening of an award winning documentary called Swim Team.

The documentary is about a New Jersey YMCA swim team whose members are on the autism spectrum.

The film follows the teammates as they grow up and the struggles they face becoming independent as they age out of the school-based services and support.

Swimmer Gavin McCalmont helped organize the screening. He says, "I think that if people watch this movie whether they're a swimmer or not, if they watch it they'll know that it's possible to join groups, make friends, and overcome their fears and doubts and teach them to build a life of their own."

Organizers say they hope to show the film again in another location -- but say this screening was a great start.