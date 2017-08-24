Investigators seek information on semi involved in deadly Johnson Creek incident

Investigators seek information on semi involved in deadly Johnso - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WAUKESHA COUNTY (WKOW) -- Investigators are asking for help to find a semi that may have been part of a deadly incident back in May.

The Department of Transportation released a picture of the semi Thursday.

It was taken on I-94 near Highway 67 in Waukesha County.

Officials say on May 22, a semi driving on I-94 near Johnson Creek ruptured a brake drum and a piece of debris hit an SUV, killing Jay Tichelaar.

Authorities say Tichelaar was driving from Madison to Brookfield at the time.

Anyone who recognizes the semi or who witnessed the incident, should call the Wisconsin State Patrol's DeForest post at 608-846-8500.

