Brueggers Bagels to be sold to Caribou Coffee

MADISON (WKOW) -- The company that owns Brueggers Bagels announced Thursday it plans to sell it's Brueggers Bagels Chain to Caribou Coffee, the second largest premium coffeehouse in the country.

According to a press release, Le Duff, Brueggers parent company, plans to complete the sale by the end of September, but details have not been disclosed.

Le Duff is a French Based Group, founded in 1976, serving more than 1 million customers daily around the world.

Caribou Coffee's parent company JAB, is a German corporation that owns well known American staples such as Krispy Kreme, Panera, and Einstein Bagels.

It's not clear what the sale will mean for existing Brueggers Bagel locations but big changes aren't expected in the short term.