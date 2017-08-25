UW-Madison 'Move-in Days' to affect traffic around campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison students will move back into residence halls and apartments starting this weekend. That will affect traffic on campus.

UW says more than 7,500 students will be moving into the university residence halls alone. The big move-in days are Saturday, August 26, Tuesday, August 29, Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31. Expect a lot of traffic starting around 8:00 a.m. those days.

Here are some of the street closures and changes to traffic flow:

-Observatory Drive from Charter Street to Babcock Drive will be restricted to primarily move-in traffic and will be one-way west. -Elm Drive north from Observatory Drive will be restricted to primarily move-in traffic and will be one-way north. -Lake Street between Johnson Street and Dayton Street will be restricted to primarily move-in traffic and will be one-way north. -Frances Street south of Dayton Street will be closed to traffic. Dayton Street will operate as a one-way, westbound street exclusively for student move-in. -Dayton Street from Frances Street to Park Street will be closed to thru traffic. Access will be restricted to primarily move-in traffic and will be one-way west.

Expect these changes from Saturday, August 26 through Thursday, August 31. There is also one Madison Metro bus route that will be affected. Click here for the detour.