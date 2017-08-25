Meet Bella and learn about Paws for a Cause 5K

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Bella is a playful 3-year-old Pitbull terrier mix searching for her forever home.

On Friday, Brigett Baker with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off her furry friend.

The Humane Society is also getting for the inaugural tour of Paws for a Cause 5K which will be held in Delavan on Saturday, September 2. This family friendly event will benefit the humane society. The event is sponsored by Tito's Handmade Vodka and their Vodka for Dog People program. Get this event on your race calendar as a morning of fun is in store, all to help support our furry friends.

