Back to School: Healthy Lasagna Cup Lunch

MADISON (WKOW) -- As the kids get back to school, lunches need to be packed again. Chef Julie Andrews RD of UW Health shows us a healthy, easy and delicious recipe for the kids -- and maybe even you too -- lasagna cups.

"I just love anything in a muffin tin because it's really cute, and they're perfect to pack in a lunch pail," said Andrews.

On the difficulty scale, Andrews puts this recipe at an easy. "The kids can really get involved with making these, the only thing to be careful of is they do go in the oven, so they're hot when they come out," said Andrews.

Follow the recipe below to add lasagna cups to your kids' lunches. You can also watch the step-by-step video attached for more guidance.

Mini Lasagna Cups

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. olive oil

2 turkey Italian sausage links, casings removed

1 cup marinara

24 2-inch wonton wrappers, divided

1 ½ cups cottage cheese

1 ½ cups shredded mozzarella cheese

½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Chopped parsley, for serving

Directions:

1. Heat olive oil to medium heat in a non-stick skillet. Add sausage and cook, breaking it up into pieces, until browned, about 5-6 minutes.

2. In the meantime, coat a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray. Place a single wonton wrapper into the well of each muffin well.

3. In a bowl, combine cooked sausage crumbles and marinara. Scoop about half a tablespoon of sausage/marinara mixture into the wonton wrappers, then top with a scoop of cottage cheese. Layer with another wonton wrapper, then repeat the layering of sausage/marinara mixture and cottage cheese. Top with shredded mozzarella and Parmesan.

4. Bake 15 minutes, or until edges of wontons are crispy and cheese is melted and bubbly. Allow to slightly cool before eating.

Serves 6 (2 cups each)