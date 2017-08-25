Preparations underway as Hurricane Harvey approaches Texas

GALVESTON, Texas (WKOW) -- Hurricane Harvey is making its way to the southern Texas coast, expected to be a category three storm by the time it makes landfall.

Early Friday morning, Harvey was upgraded to a category two hurricane. The storm should hit sometime Friday night or Saturday morning.

Texans are scrambling for safety. There are evacuation orders in place in counties along the coast. In Surfside Beach, homeowners are boarding up their windows and packing up their belongings. Just north in Galveston, businesses are closing and putting out sandbags. City crews are removing lifeguard stations off of beaches, while officials warn people to take the evacuations and other precautions seriously.

"I am not going to send the boat down there after we ask you to leave. I'm not gonna put one of my deputy's lives on the line to go down there and get you out," says Sheriff Skipper Osborne in Matagorda County.

Despite that, many are slated to help. They governor of Texas has activated 700 members of the National Guard to be ready for Harvey. Red Cross volunteers are also coming from out of state, including Wisconsin. More than a dozen trained responders flew to Texas Thursday night from the badger state. Red Cross Wisconsin also has four emergency vehicles and eight drivers on standby.