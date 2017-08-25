Taste of Madison returns Labor Day weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- The annual food fest known as The Taste of Madison is ready to take over the Capitol Square.

On Monday, Brodie, Birkel, with Madison Festivals, Inc. will stop by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the event which kicks off this weekend.

The event, held over Labor Day Weekend each year, showcases more than 80 local restaurants, 26 beverage stands and three entertainment stages. An estimated 175,000 people are expected to attend over the two-day period.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public, and includes live entertainment. You can help support local charities by buying a drink.

Promoters ask that the "NO PETS" and "NO CARRY INS" rules be observed.

