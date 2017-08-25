Hurricane Harvey: Galveston braces for heavy flooding

GALVESTON (AP) -- The mayor of the popular Texas Gulf Coast city of Galveston says the city is expected to be inundated with water from Hurricane Harvey.

Mayor James Yarbrough said during a news conference Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, that Hurricane Harvey is expected to flood downtown streets. A storm surge of 2 feet to 4 feet of water is expected to inundate much of the city while up 8 feet could cover other areas. Storm surge is an abnormal rise of water above the normal tide, generated by a storm.

He said a leading concern is that high tide will occur Saturday morning, shortly after Harvey makes landfall, and the water is not expected to recede for three or four days.

Galveston was lashed by Hurricane Ike in 2008 and Yarbrough says a difference is that Ike passed through quickly while Harvey will linger and drop substantial rainfall.

He says utility lines and other infrastructure have been upgraded since 2008 to withstand a Category 5 hurricane. Harvey is forecast to become a Category 3 by the time it makes landfall.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning for A Hurricane * Port Mansfield to Sargent, Texas, just south along the coast from Galveston.

Harvey is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 15 to 25 inches and isolated maximum amounts of 35 inches over the middle and upper Texas coast through next Wednesday. During the same time period Harvey is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 5 to 15 inches in far south Texas and the Texas Hill Country over through southwest and central Louisiana.

Rainfall of this magnitude will cause catastrophic and life-threatening flooding. The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.

The water is expected to reach the following heights above ground if the peak surge occurs at the time of high tide...