Police raid in Beloit nets crack, heroin and cocaine

BELOIT (WKOW) – SWAT teams from three jurisdictions raided a Beloit home today and arrested seven people who are expected to face a variety of drug charges.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, with assistance from the Beloit Police Department SWAT team and an element from Walworth County SWAT, executed a search warrant Aug. 25, 2017 in the 900 block of Elm St. in the City of Beloit, according to a Rock County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The SWAT teams were assisted by the Beloit Township Fire/EMS, Beloit Fire/EMS and MD1. The search warrant was executed as part of an ongoing investigation by the Rock County Special Investigations Unit targeting the delivery of heroin and cocaine in the immediate area.

Police confiscated approximately 44 grams of crack cocaine, seven individuals were taken into custody at the time the warrant was served.

The individuals arrested and the charges they are expected to face in court, according to the Rock County sheriff:

Jimmy R. Thomas – 37

3 Counts of Delivery of Cocaine

Prohibited Acts “B” – Maintaining A Drug House

Dazhane S. Savage – 23

Possession With Intent To Deliver THC

Possession With Intent To Deliver Cocaine

Possession With Intent To Deliver Heroin

Michael J. Jones – 25

Possession With Intent To Deliver Cocaine

Possession With Intent To Deliver Heroin

Brandi M. Stockwell – 36

1 Count Delivery of Cocaine

Mary Thomas – 55

1 Count Delivery of Cocaine

Draten L. Burch – 18

Possession Of A Schedule IV Narcotic

Felony Bail Jumping

Possession Of THC

Tonya M. Collins – 46

Prohibited Acts “B” – Maintaining A Drug House