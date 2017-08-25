Local family prepares for anxious weekend as loved ones ride out Hurricane Harvey in Texas

VERONA (WKOW) -- As a married mother of two boys under the age of three, Megan Sollenberger has her hands full with the younger members of her family on a daily basis.

But it's two of her older family members she's worried about right now.

Her in-laws live in Galveston, Texas, which is about to get hit by Hurricane Harvey.

"They live on the island. They've been there for about eight years now and that's where they're riding out the storm," said Sollenberger. "My mother-in-law is actually the chief executive officer at a major healthcare system there."

You may know her mother-in-law's name.

Donna Sollenberger was the CEO of UW Hospital for eight years, from 1999 to 2007.

"She actually opened the children's hospital here in Madison," notes her daughter-in-law.

Now working as CEO of the University of Texas Medical Branch, Donna's job requires her to be at one of the Galveston hospitals during the storm.

"She's basically in charge of making sure that patients and hospital staff that are on duty at the time of the storm are safe, taken care of, and potentially evacuated if need be," explains Megan, who knows Galveston well.

She and her husband lived there for a year.

With projections of rainfall anywhere between 15 to 35 inches expected over the next several days there, Megan and her husband are scared for the city.

"A lot of the older, smaller streets in the center of the island, it makes them almost impassable by getting a few inches of rain. So, I can't imagine 20-plus," said Megan.

There could be a few sleepless nights here in Verona, hoping grandma and grandpa are safe.

"We're trying to monitor it and kind of keep our fears at bay for now and until there's something to worry about," said Megan.