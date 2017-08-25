The Endzone: Week 2

Investigators are asking for help to find a semi that may have been part of a deadly incident back in May.More >>
A Madison Police officer has been charged with first offense drunken driving, with a child under the age of sixteen in her car, but remains on the job, and on patrolMore >>
Madison's police chief says an effort to remove more criminals from the city's streets amid an increase in violence is proving successful.More >>
SWAT teams from three jurisdictions raided a Beloit home today and arrested seven people who are expected to face a variety of drug charges.More >>
For new farmers, jumping in head-first can be a high risk investment especially for those who are new to the U.S. To help, a Dane County non-profit is dedicated to assisting new farmers, particularly immigrants.More >>
A swimmer from Waunakee and the Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin teamed up Thursday to spread awareness by hosting a free screening of an award winning documentary called Swim Team.More >>
When Portage High School students head back to the classroom next month, they're going to have challenge to overcoming besides math and science. They will no longer be allowed to bring their cell phones into the classroom.More >>
Two congressmen from southern Wisconsin give their opinions on how President Trump is doing right now.More >>
Heart Disease remains the number one cause of death for people in the United States, but a Monroe 5-year-old from has fought hard not to be a part of that statistic.More >>
A Madison community is taking back ownership of a monument that brought them together years ago.More >>
Dozens of taxicab associations and drivers across Wisconsin joined several lawmakers Thursday to support and discuss two proposed bills regulating ride-sharing companies.More >>
