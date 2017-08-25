The Endzone: Week 2 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

The Endzone: Week 2

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's Week two of the prep football season and already we have a huge matchup -- Middleton vs. Sun Prairie in the Big 8.

Both teams won their first game of the season. Both Cardinals teams have high expectations this season.

We'll have highlights of the game tonight on The Endzone on 27 News at 10. 

