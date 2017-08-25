Inmate convicted of trying to kill police officer sentenced to 1 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Inmate convicted of trying to kill police officer sentenced to 11 years in prison

Madison (WKOW) -- The man convicted of trying to have a Madison Police Officer killed received his sentence Friday morning. 

Authorities say Alijouwon Watkins took $30 dollars from his prison account to try and hire someone to kill the officer who had used a taser on him during his arrest.

In court, Watkins expressed remorse, apologizing for the immature way he handled the situation telling the judge, "Every night I look at my cell and I regret it. I look at the unfortunate chain of events; I say that because I thought I was a man trying to fill a mans shoes but I was just a boy trying to play a man."

Watkins was convicted on nine charges including conspiracy to commit homicide, and sentenced to 11-years in prison.

