Fitchburg's non-emergency police line currently not working

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- City of Fitchburg officials say their non-emergency phone number for police (608) 270-4300, is unable to receive incoming calls.

They say they're working to resolve the issue with the service provider.

You should call the Dane Co. Communications Center at (608) 255-2345 for non-emergency response.

As always, call 9-1-1 for emergency situations.

