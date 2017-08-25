Lola's Lucky Day and Lakeland Animal Shelter helps rescue dogs from the path of Hurricane Harvey

It's the highest-priced home in Wisconsin and it could be yours, for $10.5 million. That's the asking price for this historic mansion on Oconomowoc Lake.More >>
A Dodgeville man is dead after a head-on crash with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.More >>
A 55-year-old man told Madison police the man who robbed him Friday morning goes by the alias of "Fresh."More >>
Investigators are asking for help to find a semi that may have been part of a deadly incident back in May.More >>
Thanks to community support, three-thousand greater Madison area students will start the school year off with a brand new backpack.More >>
Organizers say the 30 barbers are attempting to give more than 1,000 haircuts in one afternoon.More >>
For the past ten years, a group of Madison barbers has offered free back-to-school haircuts for any child in grades K-12 who might need one before heading back to class.More >>
Authorities have arrested a Beloit man after he allegedly used social media to make sexual contact with two juvenile victims.More >>
Some Madison residents are concerned about Madison's use of pesticides.More >>
Check out America's top dog names (overall and by breed) from this past year.More >>
Four neglected Darlington dogs found living in horrific conditions are saved by the kindness of strangers.More >>
Daybreak has revealed some of the damage caused when Hurricane Harvey came ashore overnight.More >>
