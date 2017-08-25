Lola's Lucky Day and Lakeland Animal Shelter helps rescue dogs from the path of Hurricane Harvey

Lynn Sabo, with Lola's Lucky Day, holding one of the dogs rescued from Texas ahead of Hurricane Harvey

DELAVAN (WKOW) --- Some four-legged residents along the Texas coast got some help escaping Hurricane Harvey.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people don't think about the animals and they just think about themselves,” said Lynn Sabo with Lola's Lucky Day.

As people evacuated ahead of the storm, many had to leave their pets behind.

“The majority of the population down there is going to be strays that people just don't reclaim,” Sabo said.

That's where people like Sabo and Lola's Lucky Day come in. Sabo, and Lola's founder Larissa Gavin, teamed up with Lakeland Animal Shelter in Delavan to rescue 29 dogs from Texas, where the hurricane made landfall, getting them out of the path of the oncoming storm.

“We have 24 dog that we rescued from Peewees that they transferred the dogs over to us. And then we had five additional dogs that came from the Houston area that were older turn ins,” Sabo said.

The 20 hour drive from Peewee's Pet Adoption in Corpus Christi didn't seem to bother the rescued pooches.

"There was starting to be heavy rainfall when we left Corpus Christi. So we kind a got out of there just in the nick of time. But they knew that the storm was coming, so they were moving the dogs. And I think for the dogs it was just another day,” Sabo said.

Lola's was scheduled to head to Texas to transfer the dogs prior to the storm. But as Hurricane Harvey moved in, Lakeland Animal Shelter Executive Director Kristen Perry said the trip became a little more urgent.

“It was good timing. And the staff that were down there took a couple extra knowing that it could truly be the difference between life and death of being able to get them out of there with the volume that were in Corpus Christi,” Perry said.

“Coming up here and being with people that will love and take care of them until they find their new families,” Sabo said.

All the dogs are in good condition and ready for new homes.

For information on how on how you can give one of the dog their forever home or how you can help Lakeland Animal Shelter finish building the 10,000 square feet addition to their site, please visit their website.

Lola's Lucky Day was formed on January 8, 2015 to help homeless animals in Houston, Texas who had no other option. In June 2015, they were able to raise enough money to purchase their own transport vehicle to bring the dogs from Houston to Wisconsin. Since then they have helped over 1,000 dogs who otherwise would have no chance.

Click here for more information on Lola's Lucky Day.