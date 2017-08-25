End Zone -- Week 2 Scores - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

End Zone -- Week 2 Scores

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (AP) -

Scores from week two of WIAA football. 

   Abbotsford 54, Gilman 22
   Almond-Bancroft 20, Rio 6
   Antioch, Ill. 41, Kenosha Tremper 12
   Appleton East 28, Oshkosh North 14
   Appleton North 35, Neenah 14
   Appleton West 27, Marshfield 16
   Arcadia 42, Whitehall 20
   Baldwin-Woodville 36, Spooner 16
   Bangor 38, Loyal 0
   Belleville 45, Boscobel 12
   Benton/Scales Mound, Ill. 38, Belmont 6
   Berlin 21, Wautoma 8
   Black Hawk 30, Cassville 12
   Bloomer 43, Lakeland 14
   Bonduel 45, Peshtigo 20
   Brillion 35, Weyauwega-Fremont 6
   Brookfield East 27, Marquette University 24
   Brookwood 58, Riverdale 16
   Cambridge 49, Deerfield 6
   Catholic Memorial 28, Waukesha North 13
   Cedar Grove-Belgium 46, Mishicot 7
   Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26, St. Croix Falls 15
   Chilton 17, Sturgeon Bay 0
   Chippewa Falls 28, Medford Area 13
   Clear Lake 38, Boyceville 0
   Clinton 48, Brodhead/Juda 7
   Colby 43, Altoona 0
   Colfax 30, Eleva-Strum 22
   Crivitz 42, Coleman 14
   Cumberland 43, Cameron 6
   De Soto 24, Blair-Taylor 13
   DeForest 27, Monroe, Ore. 7
   Delavan-Darien 24, Mayville 14
   Dodgeland 25, Cambria-Friesland 0
   Durand 70, Barron 14
   Edgar 35, Mondovi 0
   Elkhorn Area 32, Lakeside Lutheran 31
   Fennimore 56, Richland Center 27
   Flambeau 36, Shell Lake 19
   Fond du Lac 38, D.C. Everest 7
   Fort Atkinson 37, Beaver Dam 19
   Fox Valley Lutheran 27, Luxemburg-Casco 14
   Franklin 14, Wilmot Union 13
   Freedom 48, Clintonville 0
   Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 31, West Salem 22
   Gillett 49, Menominee Indian 8
   Glenwood City 32, Amery 13
   Grantsburg 54, Frederic 16
   Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 40, Gibraltar 22
   Greendale 31, Greenfield 7
   Hartford Union 42, Cedarburg 0
   Highland 33, Shullsburg 20
   Hillsboro 44, Kickapoo/LaFarge 18
   Homestead 40, West Bend West 7
   Howards Grove 58, St. Mary Catholic 8
   Hurley 32, Gogebic Miners, Mich. 22
   Iola-Scandinavia 54, Marathon 34
   Iowa-Grant 42, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 18
   Janesville Craig 42, Madison East 6
   Jefferson 20, Evansville/Albany 13
   Kaukauna 26, Hortonville 20
   Kenosha Bradford 26, Badger 21
   Kettle Moraine 49, Mukwonago 0
   Kewaskum 42, Merrill 21
   Kewaunee 42, Two Rivers 7
   Kiel 19, Ripon 0
   Kimberly 42, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 28
   Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 21, Oostburg 19
   Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 21, Oostburg 19
   La Crosse Logan 20, Eau Claire North 7
   Lake Country Lutheran 56, Catholic Central 0
   Lake Mills 42, New Glarus/Monticello 21
   Lancaster 21, Cuba City 0
   Little Chute 48, Oconto Falls 6
   Luck 42, Northwood/Solon Springs 26
   Madison La Follette 30, Janesville Parker 0
   Madison West 21, Madison Memorial 7
   Manitowoc Lutheran 35, Algoma 0
   Markesan 48, River Ridge 20
   Martin Luther 34, Cashton 6
   Mauston 35, Laconia 14
   McFarland 37, Edgerton 14
   Mellen 44, Mercer/Butternut 0
   Menasha 21, Kingsford, Mich. 14
   Menomonee Falls 49, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
   Menomonie 49, Holmen 14
   Milton 27, Reedsburg Area 19
   Milwaukee Hamilton 42, Milwaukee Pulaski 0
   Mineral Point 42, Dodgeville 21
   Monona Grove 49, Portage 14
   Mount Horeb/Barneveld 49, Oregon 20
   Muskego 59, Arrowhead 14
   Neillsville/Granton 14, Chequamegon 12
   New Berlin Eisenhower 38, Pewaukee 14
   New Berlin West 37, Pius XI Catholic 7
   New Holstein 38, Waupun 6
   New Lisbon 44, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 12
   New Richmond 2, Rice Lake 0
   Newman Catholic 53, Lena 0
   Norway, Mich. 34, Northern Elite 7
   Notre Dame 17, Ashwaubenon 14
   Oconto 40, Roncalli 7
   Omro 34, Winneconne 31
   Onalaska 29, Mosinee 5
   Oneida Nation 46, Bowler/Gresham 26
   Osceola 23, Northwestern 14
   Oshkosh West 31, Wausau West 28
   Osseo-Fairchild 28, Cadott 21
   Pacelli 41, Aquinas 16
   Pardeeville 32, Randolph 20
   Pecatonica/Argyle 20, Assumption 0
   Pittsville 27, Rib Lake/Prentice 26
   Platteville 41, Columbus 34
   Plymouth 21, Sheboygan Falls 6
   Poynette 48, Adams-Friendship 18
   Prairie du Chien 19, Darlington 18
   Racine Case 30, Milw. Bay View 19
   Racine Lutheran 30, Racine Park 6
   Random Lake 19, Hilbert/Stockbridge 8
   Reedsville 32, Ozaukee 26
   River Valley 44, Nekoosa 8
   Saint Croix Central 42, Elk Mound 7
   Saint Croix Central 42, Elk Mound 7
   Saint Francis 52, Saint Thomas More 7
   Sauk Prairie 26, Edgewood 7
   Sevastopol 28, Wausaukee 6
   Seymour 40, Green Bay West 0
   Shawano Community 35, Waupaca 34
   Shiocton 44, Rosholt 0
   Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 42, Cudahy 14
   Slinger 42, Nicolet 0
   South Milwaukee 49, Brown Deer 7
   Southwestern 46, North Crawford 6
   Sparta 14, Westby 0
   Spring Valley 46, Elmwood/Plum City 0
   St. Marys Springs 14, Amherst 13
   Stevens Point 23, Hudson 21
   Stoughton 33, Baraboo 14
   Stratford 28, Antigo 0
   Sun Prairie 34, Middleton 6
   Superior 62, Somerset 50
   Tomah 22, Black River Falls 8
   Tomahawk 30, Rhinelander 14
   Turner 49, Whitewater 13
   Unity 34, Owen-Withee 14
   Valders 25, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0
   Verona Area 30, Beloit Memorial 8
   Viroqua 22, Royall 15
   Waterford 35, Kenosha Indian Trail 0
   Waterloo 6, Palmyra-Eagle 0
   Watertown Luther Prep 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 12
   Waukesha West 56, Waukesha South 7
   Waunakee 63, Watertown 0
   Wausau East 17, Southern Door 14
   West Bend East 55, Grafton 20
   West De Pere 42, New London 14
   Whitnall 43, Milwaukee Lutheran 33
   Wisconsin Lutheran 26, West Allis Central 0
   Wrightstown 41, Denmark 7
   Xavier 49, Green Bay East 14
 

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • No. 7 Badgers Sweep Louisville in Volleyball Opener

    No. 7 Badgers Sweep Louisville in Volleyball Opener

    Freshmen Sydney Hilley and Dana Rettke led the No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team to a 25-18, 25-19, 26-24 sweep of Louisville in the first round of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Friday night.  Hilley put up 36 assists and added four kills, three digs and one block.  Rettke led all hitters with 15 kills and had a match-high six blocks. The Badgers wrap up the tournament on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. when they take on No. 11 North Carolina. More >>
    Freshmen Sydney Hilley and Dana Rettke led the No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team to a 25-18, 25-19, 26-24 sweep of Louisville in the first round of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Friday night.  Hilley put up 36 assists and added four kills, three digs and one block.  Rettke led all hitters with 15 kills and had a match-high six blocks. The Badgers wrap up the tournament on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. when they take on No. 11 North Carolina. More >>

  • Coan picked as Badgers' backup quarterback

    Coan picked as Badgers' backup quarterback

    Badgers head coach Paul Chryst made the rounds on Thursday at the annual Mendota Gridiron Club season kickoff event at The Edgewater. He dropped an interesting nugget to a local radio show by naming Jack Coan his No. 2 quarterback.

    More >>

    Badgers head coach Paul Chryst made the rounds on Thursday at the annual Mendota Gridiron Club season kickoff event at The Edgewater. He dropped an interesting nugget to a local radio show by naming Jack Coan his No. 2 quarterback.

    More >>

  • Badgers' Granato ready for double duty

    Badgers' Granato ready for double duty

    Tony Granato is never one to sit still. He spent his first season as a collegiate head coach pulling double duty as a college student. After officially graduating, Granato elected to enter his second season with the Badgers while holding a second job...as the USA Olympic head coach.

    More >>

    Tony Granato is never one to sit still. He spent his first season as a collegiate head coach pulling double duty as a college student. After officially graduating, Granato elected to enter his second season with the Badgers while holding a second job...as the USA Olympic head coach.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.