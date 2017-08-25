End Zone -- Week 2 Scores

MADISON (AP) -
Scores from week two of WIAA football.
Abbotsford 54, Gilman 22
Almond-Bancroft 20, Rio 6
Antioch, Ill. 41, Kenosha Tremper 12
Appleton East 28, Oshkosh North 14
Appleton North 35, Neenah 14
Appleton West 27, Marshfield 16
Arcadia 42, Whitehall 20
Baldwin-Woodville 36, Spooner 16
Bangor 38, Loyal 0
Belleville 45, Boscobel 12
Benton/Scales Mound, Ill. 38, Belmont 6
Berlin 21, Wautoma 8
Black Hawk 30, Cassville 12
Bloomer 43, Lakeland 14
Bonduel 45, Peshtigo 20
Brillion 35, Weyauwega-Fremont 6
Brookfield East 27, Marquette University 24
Brookwood 58, Riverdale 16
Cambridge 49, Deerfield 6
Catholic Memorial 28, Waukesha North 13
Cedar Grove-Belgium 46, Mishicot 7
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 26, St. Croix Falls 15
Chilton 17, Sturgeon Bay 0
Chippewa Falls 28, Medford Area 13
Clear Lake 38, Boyceville 0
Clinton 48, Brodhead/Juda 7
Colby 43, Altoona 0
Colfax 30, Eleva-Strum 22
Crivitz 42, Coleman 14
Cumberland 43, Cameron 6
De Soto 24, Blair-Taylor 13
DeForest 27, Monroe, Ore. 7
Delavan-Darien 24, Mayville 14
Dodgeland 25, Cambria-Friesland 0
Durand 70, Barron 14
Edgar 35, Mondovi 0
Elkhorn Area 32, Lakeside Lutheran 31
Fennimore 56, Richland Center 27
Flambeau 36, Shell Lake 19
Fond du Lac 38, D.C. Everest 7
Fort Atkinson 37, Beaver Dam 19
Fox Valley Lutheran 27, Luxemburg-Casco 14
Franklin 14, Wilmot Union 13
Freedom 48, Clintonville 0
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 31, West Salem 22
Gillett 49, Menominee Indian 8
Glenwood City 32, Amery 13
Grantsburg 54, Frederic 16
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 40, Gibraltar 22
Greendale 31, Greenfield 7
Hartford Union 42, Cedarburg 0
Highland 33, Shullsburg 20
Hillsboro 44, Kickapoo/LaFarge 18
Homestead 40, West Bend West 7
Howards Grove 58, St. Mary Catholic 8
Hurley 32, Gogebic Miners, Mich. 22
Iola-Scandinavia 54, Marathon 34
Iowa-Grant 42, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 18
Janesville Craig 42, Madison East 6
Jefferson 20, Evansville/Albany 13
Kaukauna 26, Hortonville 20
Kenosha Bradford 26, Badger 21
Kettle Moraine 49, Mukwonago 0
Kewaskum 42, Merrill 21
Kewaunee 42, Two Rivers 7
Kiel 19, Ripon 0
Kimberly 42, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 28
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 21, Oostburg 19
La Crosse Logan 20, Eau Claire North 7
Lake Country Lutheran 56, Catholic Central 0
Lake Mills 42, New Glarus/Monticello 21
Lancaster 21, Cuba City 0
Little Chute 48, Oconto Falls 6
Luck 42, Northwood/Solon Springs 26
Madison La Follette 30, Janesville Parker 0
Madison West 21, Madison Memorial 7
Manitowoc Lutheran 35, Algoma 0
Markesan 48, River Ridge 20
Martin Luther 34, Cashton 6
Mauston 35, Laconia 14
McFarland 37, Edgerton 14
Mellen 44, Mercer/Butternut 0
Menasha 21, Kingsford, Mich. 14
Menomonee Falls 49, West Allis Nathan Hale 7
Menomonie 49, Holmen 14
Milton 27, Reedsburg Area 19
Milwaukee Hamilton 42, Milwaukee Pulaski 0
Mineral Point 42, Dodgeville 21
Monona Grove 49, Portage 14
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 49, Oregon 20
Muskego 59, Arrowhead 14
Neillsville/Granton 14, Chequamegon 12
New Berlin Eisenhower 38, Pewaukee 14
New Berlin West 37, Pius XI Catholic 7
New Holstein 38, Waupun 6
New Lisbon 44, Wonewoc- Center/Weston 12
New Richmond 2, Rice Lake 0
Newman Catholic 53, Lena 0
Norway, Mich. 34, Northern Elite 7
Notre Dame 17, Ashwaubenon 14
Oconto 40, Roncalli 7
Omro 34, Winneconne 31
Onalaska 29, Mosinee 5
Oneida Nation 46, Bowler/Gresham 26
Osceola 23, Northwestern 14
Oshkosh West 31, Wausau West 28
Osseo-Fairchild 28, Cadott 21
Pacelli 41, Aquinas 16
Pardeeville 32, Randolph 20
Pecatonica/Argyle 20, Assumption 0
Pittsville 27, Rib Lake/Prentice 26
Platteville 41, Columbus 34
Plymouth 21, Sheboygan Falls 6
Poynette 48, Adams-Friendship 18
Prairie du Chien 19, Darlington 18
Racine Case 30, Milw. Bay View 19
Racine Lutheran 30, Racine Park 6
Random Lake 19, Hilbert/Stockbridge 8
Reedsville 32, Ozaukee 26
River Valley 44, Nekoosa 8
Saint Croix Central 42, Elk Mound 7
Saint Francis 52, Saint Thomas More 7
Sauk Prairie 26, Edgewood 7
Sevastopol 28, Wausaukee 6
Seymour 40, Green Bay West 0
Shawano Community 35, Waupaca 34
Shiocton 44, Rosholt 0
Shorewood/Milwaukee Messmer 42, Cudahy 14
Slinger 42, Nicolet 0
South Milwaukee 49, Brown Deer 7
Southwestern 46, North Crawford 6
Sparta 14, Westby 0
Spring Valley 46, Elmwood/Plum City 0
St. Marys Springs 14, Amherst 13
Stevens Point 23, Hudson 21
Stoughton 33, Baraboo 14
Stratford 28, Antigo 0
Sun Prairie 34, Middleton 6
Superior 62, Somerset 50
Tomah 22, Black River Falls 8
Tomahawk 30, Rhinelander 14
Turner 49, Whitewater 13
Unity 34, Owen-Withee 14
Valders 25, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0
Verona Area 30, Beloit Memorial 8
Viroqua 22, Royall 15
Waterford 35, Kenosha Indian Trail 0
Waterloo 6, Palmyra-Eagle 0
Watertown Luther Prep 35, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 12
Waukesha West 56, Waukesha South 7
Waunakee 63, Watertown 0
Wausau East 17, Southern Door 14
West Bend East 55, Grafton 20
West De Pere 42, New London 14
Whitnall 43, Milwaukee Lutheran 33
Wisconsin Lutheran 26, West Allis Central 0
Wrightstown 41, Denmark 7
Xavier 49, Green Bay East 14