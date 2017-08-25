End Zone -- Week 2 Scores

Freshmen Sydney Hilley and Dana Rettke led the No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team to a 25-18, 25-19, 26-24 sweep of Louisville in the first round of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Friday night. Hilley put up 36 assists and added four kills, three digs and one block. Rettke led all hitters with 15 kills and had a match-high six blocks. The Badgers wrap up the tournament on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. when they take on No. 11 North Carolina.

