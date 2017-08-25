Probation for Greenfield man who shot son over heroin use

GREENFIELD, Wis. (WKOW) -- The man accused of shooting his son over the son's heroin use will avoid jail time.

Court records show Richard Matte of Greenfield took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor endangering safety. Prior to the plea deal, Matte faced a felony charge.

Matte was sentenced to a year of probation.

Police say Matte told them he was fed up with his 27-year-old son's heroin use and in an attempt to scare the son, Matte accidentally shot him in the arm.