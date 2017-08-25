Probation for Greenfield man who shot son over heroin use - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Probation for Greenfield man who shot son over heroin use

Posted: Updated:

GREENFIELD, Wis. (WKOW) -- The man accused of shooting his son over the son's heroin use will avoid jail time.

Court records show Richard Matte of Greenfield took a plea deal and pleaded guilty to misdemeanor endangering safety. Prior to the plea deal, Matte faced a felony charge.

Matte was sentenced to a year of probation.

Police say Matte told them he was fed up with his 27-year-old son's heroin use and in an attempt to scare the son, Matte accidentally shot him in the arm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.