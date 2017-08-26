Gas prices expected to rise due to Hurricane Harvey - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Hurricane Harvey is expected to hit Wisconsin residents at the gas pump.
    The center of the country's energy infrastructure is right in the line of the huge storm.
    This area is home to nearly one-third of the nation's capacity to turn oil into gas, diesel and other fuel products.
    A number of the country's biggest oil refineries are in Harvey's path.
    Some have already shut down according to gasbuddy.com.
    We could see an increase of nearly ten cents per gallon, even 25 cents per gallon if a refinery in Houston closes.
    Analysts say prices will be affected over the next week to two weeks, and possibly longer.

