Wisconsin Red Cross crews head to hurricane zone

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Red Cross is assembling crews that are already heading from Wisconsin to Texas in anticipation of disaster relief services from Hurricane Harvey.
    Nearly 30 volunteers are going to Texas from the Madison area.
    And several people flew out Friday morning from Milwaukee and Green Bay.

