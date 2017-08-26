It's not just you: Facebook "blackout" right now across the glob - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

It's not just you: Facebook "blackout" right now across the globe

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Users across the globe are reporting a Facebook "blackout" Saturday morning. 

The website Down Detector shows the social network went down at about 7 a.m. CST, with many people unable to 'like', post, or log in. Facebook subsidiary Instagram is also down. 

So far, no word yet from the social networking site about when full functionality will be restored. 

