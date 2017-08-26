Beloit Police need public's help in identifying two shoplifters - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Beloit Police need public's help in identifying two shoplifters

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police from the City of Beloit are asking for your help in identifying two women who are suspected of retail theft. 

Sgt. Ryan Flanagan says the two women are wanted in separate cases from different stores within the city.

In a posting on social media, he notes that the photos taken from the surveillance video aren't the best, but relays, "you folks have done some amazing work with less,"

If you've seen the woman pictured with the cast on her arm or know anything about her, you're asked to contact Sgt. Flanagan. 

If you've seen the woman in the black and white shirt, you're asked to phone Officer Kerry  Daugherty. 

You can contact them through the City of Beloit Facebook page or by phone 608-364-6800.

