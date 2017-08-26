Madison city bus service changes go into effect Sunday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison city bus service changes go into effect Sunday


By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) -- If you take the bus, you might want to check to see if your route has been modified.

City officials say the fall service changes will be in effect as of Sunday, August 27.  The changes have been approved by the Madison Transit and Parking Commission.  

Transit administrators says some schedules/ trips times on route have been slightly modified to better coordinate transfers, too.  You can check your trip here to see what routes have been modified.  

Here are some other links from Metro's website that might be helpful: 

Contact Metro Transit for more information: 

Metro Transit: (608) 266-4466; e-mail: mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com

