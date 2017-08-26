National Dog Day is today, Saturday, August 26 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

National Dog Day is today, Saturday, August 26

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's that time of year again! In celebration of National Dog Day, Nextdoor, the neighborhood social network, has provided America's top dog names (overall and by breed) from this past year. 

For the second year in a row, Bella ranks supreme nationally: 
2. Lucy
3. Max
4. Daisy
5. Buddy
6. Charlie
7. Bailey
?8. Molly
9. Sadie
10. Maggie

This year, Nextdoor has created an all new feature that allows you to search any dog name to find out how popular it is across the country.  

Try Nextdoor's interactive map here.

