Beloit man arrested on child enticement charges in Rock Township

ROCK TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- Authorities have arrested a Beloit man after he allegedly used social media to make sexual contact with two juvenile victims.

A news release by the Rock County Sheriff's office says 41-year-old Justin L. Germann faces five counts of child enticement and two counts of causing a child to view sexual activity.

They had received a complaint this month from the parents of a boy who said he had sexual contact with a man, originally known as "John Harkness," who drove a green SUV.

Detectives, posing as the young man, were able to contact the suspect on social media who agreed to meet them Friday. Germann was taken into custody at the meeting place.

Investigators believe there may be more juveniles who Germann has been in contact with who may have also been victimized.

Anyone who has information about such incidents or who may have been assaulted by Germann can contact the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 608-757-7925 or the Rock County Crime Tip Line at 757-7911.