Madison police looking for "Fresh" -- man who robbed acquaintance

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) -- A 55-year-old man told Madison police the man who robbed him Friday morning goes by the alias "Fresh." 

Police say the victim knew the suspect, who got into his car in the Woodman's parking lot on Gammon Road about 10:00 a.m.

A police news release Saturday says that's when the suspect threatened the man and took his wallet.  The suspect then left the area in a silver, two-door Pontiac with a sunroof.  

The victim was not injured.  

The suspect is described as a black man who weighs about 190 pounds and has short hair.  No age was given in the news release. 

