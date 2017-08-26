More than 1,000 free haircuts expected to be completed Sunday in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- For the past ten years, a group of barbers has offered free back-to-school haircuts for any child in grades K-12 who might need one before heading back to class.

This year, the Barbers at JP Hair Designs have teamed up several other barber shops and organizations to offer the service at the Alliant Energy Center Sunday. Organizers say the group of 30 barbers will be trying to give more than 1,000 haircuts in one afternoon, at a rate of nearly 200 per hour.

The haircuts continue to be offered at no cost, but JP Hair Designs owner Jeffrey Patterson says in order to keep the event orderly, appointment tickets are required. Participating barber shops include JP Hair Design, Resilient Hair Design, Atwood Barber, Crowns of Glory, Barberstown, Mr. Rudd's and Vernee Nycole Barbers.

Anyone in need of a back-to-school haircut should pick up tickets before Sunday

Each ticket specifies an appointment time and so far, organizers have made 200 appointments available each hour beginning at 10 am. Sunday morning.

The event is expected to run until 5:00 p.m. at the Alliant Energy Center's Exhibition Hall. Parking will be free.

In addition to the United Way of Dane County, sponsors include MG&E, MSCR, Rebalanced Life Wellness Center and 100 Black Men of Madison.