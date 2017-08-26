Investigators: Driver arrested for OWI after hitting, killing Dodgeville man

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A Dodgeville man is dead after a head-on crash with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.



According to a report from Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill, the crash happened on Highway 78 near Hillcrest Road in Argyle around 1:40 p.m.



Patrick B. Calhoun, 72, was hit head-on by an oncoming pickup truck. Authorities say Mary E. Bernet, 34, crossed the center line and was traveling in Calhoun's lane when the pickup trucks collided. Cars were diverted off Highway 78 for two hours during the response by multiple agencies.



Calhoun died at the scene of the crash. Bernet and a passenger were taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, according to officials.



Gill says Bernet, from Argyle, is being taken to UW Hospital in Madison but was arrested for OWI. Further charges are also pending as the investigation continues.