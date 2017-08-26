Packers preseason game on WKOW Saturday at 8 p.m. - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Packers preseason game on WKOW Saturday at 8 p.m.

DENVER (WKOW) -- The Packers have arrived in Denver. Saturday night is preseason game three against the Broncos.

The third game of the preseason is typically when NFL starters play the longest amount of time before the regular season begins. We do know Bryan Bulaga is out with a sprained ankle. That will likely affect how much Aaron Rodgers plays.

The Packers will face a great pass-rush in the Broncos, which could include Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller, who might play for the first time this preseason.

You can catch that preseason mile-high matchup between the Packers and Broncos - right here on WKOW. Pregame begins at 7:30. Kick off is at 8 p.m.
