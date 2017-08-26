'Stop the Violence! Save our Children!' parade brings hundreds to south Madison

SWAT teams from three jurisdictions raided a Beloit home today and arrested seven people who are expected to face a variety of drug charges.More >>
SWAT teams from three jurisdictions raided a Beloit home today and arrested seven people who are expected to face a variety of drug charges.More >>
Beloit Police need help in identifying two shoplifters in separate cases.More >>
Beloit Police need help in identifying two shoplifters in separate cases.More >>
Investigators are asking for help to find a semi that may have been part of a deadly incident back in May.More >>
Investigators are asking for help to find a semi that may have been part of a deadly incident back in May.More >>
Scores and highlights from week two of WIAA football.More >>
Scores and highlights from week two of WIAA football.More >>
Daybreak has revealed some of the damage caused when Hurricane Harvey came ashore overnight.More >>
Daybreak has revealed some of the damage caused when Hurricane Harvey came ashore overnight.More >>
It's a new high school football season, but in addition to returning players, there's something else that's back: student-athlete protests during the playing of the national anthemMore >>
It's a new high school football season, but in addition to returning players, there's something else that's back: student-athlete protests during the playing of the national anthemMore >>
President Donald Trump pardons former Phoenix metro sheriff Joe Arpaio.More >>
President Donald Trump pardons former Phoenix metro sheriff Joe Arpaio.More >>
The man accused of shooting his son over the son's heroin use will avoid jail time.More >>
The man accused of shooting his son over the son's heroin use will avoid jail time.More >>
Madison (WKOW) -- The man convicted of trying to have a Madison Police Officer killed received his sentence Friday morning. Authorities say Alijouwon Watkins took $30 dollars from his prison account to try and hire someone to kill the officer who had used a taser on him during his arrest. In court, Watkins expressed remorse, apologizing for the immature way he handled the situation telling the judge, "Every night I look at my cell and I regret it. I lo...More >>
Madison (WKOW) -- The man convicted of trying to have a Madison Police Officer killed received his sentence Friday morning. Authorities say Alijouwon Watkins took $30 dollars from his prison account to try and hire someone to kill the officer who had used a taser on him during his arrest. In court, Watkins expressed remorse, apologizing for the immature way he handled the situation telling the judge, "Every night I look at my cell and I regret it. I lo...More >>
SWAT teams from three jurisdictions raided a Beloit home today and arrested seven people who are expected to face a variety of drug charges.More >>
SWAT teams from three jurisdictions raided a Beloit home today and arrested seven people who are expected to face a variety of drug charges.More >>
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has decided to quit funding a council that helps justices revise legal procedures across the state after the council's attorney got a $22,000-plus raise.More >>
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has decided to quit funding a council that helps justices revise legal procedures across the state after the council's attorney got a $22,000-plus raise.More >>
DATCP said identity thieves can recreate and misuse a person's identity, destroying the victim's financial reputation, including his/her credit and tax records, and causing endless stress on the victim and their family members.More >>
DATCP said identity thieves can recreate and misuse a person's identity, destroying the victim's financial reputation, including his/her credit and tax records, and causing endless stress on the victim and their family members.More >>
A Madison Police officer has been charged with first offense drunken driving, with a child under the age of sixteen in her car, but remains on the job, and on patrolMore >>
A Madison Police officer has been charged with first offense drunken driving, with a child under the age of sixteen in her car, but remains on the job, and on patrolMore >>