'Stop the Violence! Save our Children!' parade brings hundreds to south Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- A neighborhood on Madison's southwest side is coming together to promote safer communities.

In light of both national and local violence, the Meadowood faith-based community hosted a parade Saturday morning. The 'Stop the Violence! Save our Children!' event started in prayer, because Meadowood has been hit hard by recent gun crime.

The group then marched from Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Whitney Way, down Raymond Road to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church on McKenna Boulevard.

"It's designed as a parade, a chance for people to come together out of love for each other, out of love for the kids in this community," Pastor Joe Borsious, with Good Shepherd told 27 News.

The peaceful parade brought out hundreds of supporters along the route. A number of local community organizations were involved in organizing the parade.