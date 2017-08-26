3-thousand students get free backpacks at Madison giveaway event - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

3-thousand students get free backpacks at Madison Westfest

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thanks to community support, three-thousand greater Madison area students will start the school year off with a brand new backpack.

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County collaborated with Westfest to put on a give-away at Elver Park Saturday. Last year, the event ran out of backpacks, but this year, organizers were ready.

"We did a drive, so it was from various people. Over 600 backpacks were donated from various people, and then we purchased about 500 backpacks," said community leader Zandra Hagberg.

Besides those backpacks given away, event coordinators say some school supplies for students were also up for grabs. Plus, families got together to play basketball and visit a resource and craft market during the event. 

