Duluth Trading unveils new facility to add 100 jobs

MT. HOREB (WKOW) -- A Mt. Horeb staple hosted a grand re-opening Saturday.

The flagship Duluth Trading Company chopped some wood to celebrate their new five-story corporate headquarters and two-thousand square feet of selling space. The company offers men's and women's casual wear.

The store's manager says Duluth Trading officials are excited to add around 100 new jobs to the community.

"Being based in Mt. Horeb, I think it really helps drive the overall economics of the town," manager Holly Deschenes told 27 News. "We bring quite a bit of traffic to town as well as having our corporate headquarters here."

People enjoyed donuts and popcorn at the event and watched a lumberjack show off his skills in ax throwing.