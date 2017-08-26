College Volleyball: Badgers open weekend with back-to-back sweep - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

College Volleyball: Badgers open weekend with back-to-back sweeps

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

The No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team picked up their second straight win and second straight match sweep with a 3-0 victory over No. 11 North Carolina Saturday night at the UW Field House.

The Badgers wracked up 51 kills in a three set match win. Wisconsin was lead by freshman Dana Rettke with 15 kills. Junior Tionna Williams added 10 kills in the win.

To view a complete box score from the match, click here.

With the win, Wisconsin improves to (2-0) on the regular season. The Badgers will head to Manhattan, Kansas next weekend for a three match trip against Syracuse, Arkansas and Kansas State. Part of the K-State Invitational. 

  

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • College Volleyball: Badgers open weekend with back-to-back sweeps

    College Volleyball: Badgers open weekend with back-to-back sweeps

    The No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team picked up their second straight win and second straight match sweep with a 3-0 victory over No. 11 North Carolina Saturday night at the UW Field House.

    More >>

    The No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team picked up their second straight win and second straight match sweep with a 3-0 victory over No. 11 North Carolina Saturday night at the UW Field House.

    More >>

  • Packers preseason game on WKOW Saturday at 8 p.m.

    Packers preseason game on WKOW Saturday at 8 p.m.

    The Packers have arrived in Denver. Saturday night is preseason game three for them against the Broncos. 

    More >>

    The Packers have arrived in Denver. Saturday night is preseason game three for them against the Broncos. 

    More >>

  • Preview of The End Zone: Week 2

    Preview of The End Zone: Week 2

    It's Week two of the prep football season and already we have a huge matchup -- Middleton vs. Sun Prairie in the Big 8.

    More >>

    It's Week two of the prep football season and already we have a huge matchup -- Middleton vs. Sun Prairie in the Big 8.

    More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • College Volleyball: Badgers open weekend with back-to-back sweeps

    College Volleyball: Badgers open weekend with back-to-back sweeps

    The No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team picked up their second straight win and second straight match sweep with a 3-0 victory over No. 11 North Carolina Saturday night at the UW Field House.

    More >>

    The No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team picked up their second straight win and second straight match sweep with a 3-0 victory over No. 11 North Carolina Saturday night at the UW Field House.

    More >>

  • No. 7 Badgers Sweep Louisville in Volleyball Opener

    No. 7 Badgers Sweep Louisville in Volleyball Opener

    Freshmen Sydney Hilley and Dana Rettke led the No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team to a 25-18, 25-19, 26-24 sweep of Louisville in the first round of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Friday night.  Hilley put up 36 assists and added four kills, three digs and one block.  Rettke led all hitters with 15 kills and had a match-high six blocks. The Badgers wrap up the tournament on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. when they take on No. 11 North Carolina. More >>
    Freshmen Sydney Hilley and Dana Rettke led the No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team to a 25-18, 25-19, 26-24 sweep of Louisville in the first round of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge on Friday night.  Hilley put up 36 assists and added four kills, three digs and one block.  Rettke led all hitters with 15 kills and had a match-high six blocks. The Badgers wrap up the tournament on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. when they take on No. 11 North Carolina. More >>

  • Coan picked as Badgers' backup quarterback

    Coan picked as Badgers' backup quarterback

    Badgers head coach Paul Chryst made the rounds on Thursday at the annual Mendota Gridiron Club season kickoff event at The Edgewater. He dropped an interesting nugget to a local radio show by naming Jack Coan his No. 2 quarterback.

    More >>

    Badgers head coach Paul Chryst made the rounds on Thursday at the annual Mendota Gridiron Club season kickoff event at The Edgewater. He dropped an interesting nugget to a local radio show by naming Jack Coan his No. 2 quarterback.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.