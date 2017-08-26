College Volleyball: Badgers open weekend with back-to-back sweeps

The No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team picked up their second straight win and second straight match sweep with a 3-0 victory over No. 11 North Carolina Saturday night at the UW Field House.

The Badgers wracked up 51 kills in a three set match win. Wisconsin was lead by freshman Dana Rettke with 15 kills. Junior Tionna Williams added 10 kills in the win.

To view a complete box score from the match, click here.

With the win, Wisconsin improves to (2-0) on the regular season. The Badgers will head to Manhattan, Kansas next weekend for a three match trip against Syracuse, Arkansas and Kansas State. Part of the K-State Invitational.