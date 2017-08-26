Students, parents say goodbye during move-in day at UW-Madison

A Dodgeville man is dead after a head-on crash with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.More >>
A Dodgeville man is dead after a head-on crash with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.More >>
SWAT teams from three jurisdictions raided a Beloit home today and arrested seven people who are expected to face a variety of drug charges.More >>
SWAT teams from three jurisdictions raided a Beloit home today and arrested seven people who are expected to face a variety of drug charges.More >>
Investigators are asking for help to find a semi that may have been part of a deadly incident back in May.More >>
Investigators are asking for help to find a semi that may have been part of a deadly incident back in May.More >>
A 55-year-old man told Madison police the man who robbed him Friday morning goes by the alias of "Fresh."More >>
A 55-year-old man told Madison police the man who robbed him Friday morning goes by the alias of "Fresh."More >>
A 55-year-old man told Madison police the man who robbed him Friday morning goes by the alias of "Fresh."More >>
A 55-year-old man told Madison police the man who robbed him Friday morning goes by the alias of "Fresh."More >>
Some Madison residents are concerned about Madison's use of pesticides.More >>
Some Madison residents are concerned about Madison's use of pesticides.More >>
Check out America's top dog names (overall and by breed) from this past year.More >>
Check out America's top dog names (overall and by breed) from this past year.More >>
Four neglected Darlington dogs found living in horrific conditions are saved by the kindness of strangers.More >>
Four neglected Darlington dogs found living in horrific conditions are saved by the kindness of strangers.More >>
Daybreak has revealed some of the damage caused when Hurricane Harvey came ashore overnight.More >>
Daybreak has revealed some of the damage caused when Hurricane Harvey came ashore overnight.More >>
The Fitchburg non-emergency line was restored early Saturday morning.More >>
The Fitchburg non-emergency line was restored early Saturday morning.More >>
It's a new high school football season, but in addition to returning players, there's something else that's back: student-athlete protests during the playing of the national anthemMore >>
It's a new high school football season, but in addition to returning players, there's something else that's back: student-athlete protests during the playing of the national anthemMore >>
The Red Cross is assembling crews that are already heading from Wisconsin to Texas in anticipation of disaster relief services from Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The Red Cross is assembling crews that are already heading from Wisconsin to Texas in anticipation of disaster relief services from Hurricane Harvey.More >>