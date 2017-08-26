Students, parents say goodbye during move-in day at UW-Madison

Nolan and Myranda Dallas unloading stuff from their parents SUV during Move-in Day at UW-Madison.

MADISON (WKOW) --- As many grade school and high school students prepare for the start of school next month, college students are starting to move into their dorms this weekend. That's because Saturday was the start of move-in days at UW-Madison.

“We already moved all my stuff in. It was about two trips, not that much,” said incoming student Nolan Dallas.

For the freshman from East Troy said heading off to college is both exciting and nerve wracking.

“Mostly excited, but a little sad at the same time. Moving on to a new chapter in my life and different things are happening. It's a big, big step.”

Dallas joins 6,500 other freshman moving into campus housing before classes start next month.

Volunteers helped make the move a little easier by directing traffic and helping students unload. But they couldn't help unload the emotions parents felt when dropping their kids off.

“We'll have our crying fest though. They'll be crying tonight. Probably for the next month or so,” said Milton and Teri Dallas, Nolan's parent.

“It's kind of weird because I’ve been living with my parents for my whole life. And now I’m moving in by myself,” Dallas said.

But getting out on his own will take some getting use to.

“After time is gone, I’m going to miss home a little bit. I'm going to miss mom's cooking and stuff like.”

“Nolan will be stepping into a new journey as he enters college life, but so will his parents as they become empty nesters for the very first time.”

“I love having my kids around. So in my opinion it's going to be a little lonely,” Teri Dallas said.

“I can tell they're a little sad. But I think they're excited for us at the same time. The kids that they raised are finally moving on to bigger and better things,” Nolan Dallas said.

The last day of move-in is Thursday, August 31. Classes begin Wednesday, September 6.