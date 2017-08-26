Most expensive home in Wisconsin up for sale for $10.5 million

OCONOMOWOC (WKOW) -- It's the highest-priced home in Wisconsin and it could be yours, for $10.5 million.

That's the asking price for this historic mansion on Oconomowoc Lake.

The head of the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors (GMAR) says he's never seen a home hit the market there quite like this one, with a castle design. It will certainly take a certain kind of buyer.

"They're going to be going after CEO's of companies, possibly even people who want it for a second home, maybe in Chicago. Even though it's $10-million, there are people who have second homes that are $10-million," says Mike Ruzicka, president of GMAR.

The real estate website Zillow says with 20-percent down on the $10.5 million price tag, monthly payments on a 15-year mortgage would be more than $58-thousand.