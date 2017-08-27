Davies dominates Dodgers in Brewers 3-0 Win

Zach Davies pitched seven dominant innings for his second scoreless start against the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, and Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer in the Milwaukee Brewers' 3-0 victory Saturday night.

Davies (15-7) also held the major league-leading Dodgers (91-37) without a run over six innings in a June 4 win at Milwaukee.

Los Angeles went with a bullpen game, using six relievers. All were effective but Josh Ravin (0-1), who gave up a leadoff single to Manny Pina in the fifth and then Arcia's 13th home run.

Davies allowed only three hits. He did not walk a batter and struck out seven.

Anthony Swarzak worked the eighth and Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his 28th save.

