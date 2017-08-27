Traveling headaches in high supply after Harvey forces thousands - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Traveling headaches in high supply after Harvey forces thousands of flight cancellations

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- While volunteers from the Red Cross are heading t Texas to help with Hurricane disaster relief, others are trying to get away from the storm.

Almost 3,000 flights, many from Texas, have been canceled thanks to Hurricane Harvey.

Hundreds of passengers coming from places in Texas like San Antonio made it safely to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport Sunday, but travelers admit getting a flight out of there was not an easy task.

"Earlier today I sent a bunch of emails and messages out to friends asking them to please pray, because I need to get to the airport," says traveler Rebekah Hoofard who flew into Milwaukee from San Antonio.

For those headed to Texas many airlines are offering options to re-book canceled flights free of charge.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.