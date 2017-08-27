Traveling headaches in high supply after Harvey forces thousands of flight cancellations

MADISON (WKOW) -- While volunteers from the Red Cross are heading t Texas to help with Hurricane disaster relief, others are trying to get away from the storm.

Almost 3,000 flights, many from Texas, have been canceled thanks to Hurricane Harvey.

Hundreds of passengers coming from places in Texas like San Antonio made it safely to Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport Sunday, but travelers admit getting a flight out of there was not an easy task.

"Earlier today I sent a bunch of emails and messages out to friends asking them to please pray, because I need to get to the airport," says traveler Rebekah Hoofard who flew into Milwaukee from San Antonio.

For those headed to Texas many airlines are offering options to re-book canceled flights free of charge.