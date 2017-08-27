Brewers Minor Leaguer Suffers Cardiac Event after HBP - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Brewers Minor Leaguer Suffers Cardiac Event after HBP

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

The Milwaukee Brewers say Arizona League third baseman Julio Mendez is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after suffering a "cardiac event" following a hit by pitch.

The Brewers say Mendez received treatment on the field after getting hit in the ninth inning of a game Saturday in Tempe, Arizona, before being taken to a hospital. The game between the rookie level teams of the Brewers and Angels was called with one out after Mendez got hurt.

Brewers general manager David Stearns says the thoughts and prayers of everyone in the organization are with Mendez and his family.

The 20-year-old Mendez has been with the Brewers organization since 2014.
 

