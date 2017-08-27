Investigators ask for info on suspicious death in Deerfield

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- Authorities say a 28-year-old man's death this weekend is suspicious and they're asking for any information about what happened.

According to a report from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the man was in a fight at a bar with someone overnight Friday into Saturday. He was found dead inside an apartment on Washburn Road in Deerfield around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.



Investigators believe there are a number of people who may have seen the physical altercation either inside the bar or when the two men were fighting outside on Main Street.



Sheriff's officials have taken a person of interest into custody on a probation hold. That person's name and the victim's name have not been released.



Authorities are asking anyone with information about what happened to call the Sheriff's Tip Line at (608) 284-6900.