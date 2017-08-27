Former Badger JJ Watt Starts Houston Flood Relief Fund

Former Wisconsin - and Houston Texans defensive end - JJ Watt announced on social media Sunday that he has started a flood relief fund to help those affected in the Houston area by the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

By 5pm Sunday, the fund had already raised more than $135,000 of its $200,000 goal. You can donate by clicking here.

The Waukesha native has played with the Texans since he was drafted by Houston with the 11th overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft. His brothers TJ and Derek Watt play for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers, respectively.