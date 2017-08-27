Former Badger JJ Watt Starts Houston Flood Relief Fund

It's the highest-priced home in Wisconsin and it could be yours, for $10.5 million. That's the asking price for this historic mansion on Oconomowoc Lake.More >>
A Dodgeville man is dead after a head-on crash with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.More >>
The flagship Duluth Trading Company chopped some wood Saturday to celebrate their new five story corporate headquarters and two-thousand square feet of selling space.More >>
According to a report from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the man was in a fight at a bar with someone overnight Friday into Saturday. He was found dead inside an apartment on Washburn Road in Deerfield around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.More >>
Beloit Police need help in identifying two shoplifters in separate cases.More >>
From start to finish, Madison's Jerry Kelly won the Boeing Classic at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, WA shooting a 66 at six under in the final round to finish 19 under par overall.More >>
Paul Chryst met with the media on Sunday to officially close the book on fall camp, and officially kick off the first game week of the 2017 season. Wisconsin will host Utah State Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium.More >>
Floyd Mayweather Jr. put on a show in the last fight of his spectacular career.More >>
The No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team picked up their second straight win and second straight match sweep with a 3-0 victory over No. 11 North Carolina Saturday night at the UW Field House.More >>
It's Week two of the prep football season and already we have a huge matchup -- Middleton vs. Sun Prairie in the Big 8.More >>
Scores and highlights from week two of WIAA football.More >>
Badgers head coach Paul Chryst made the rounds on Thursday at the annual Mendota Gridiron Club season kickoff event at The Edgewater. He dropped an interesting nugget to a local radio show by naming Jack Coan his No. 2 quarterback.More >>
You have your style, but what about your pets?More >>
Thanks to community support, three-thousand greater Madison area students will start the school year off with a brand new backpack.More >>
Lynn Sabo and Lola's founder Larissa Gavin teamed up with Lakeland Animal Shelter in Delavan to rescue 29 dogs from Texas, where to hurricane made landfall, getting them out of the path of the oncoming storm.More >>
As many grade school and high school students prepare for the start of school next month, college students are starting to move into their dorms this weekend. That's because Saturday was the start of Move-in Day at UW-Madison.More >>
City transit officials say fall service changes will be in effect starting tomorrow.More >>
A neighborhood on Madison's southwest side is coming together to promote safer communities.More >>
Several fire department are at the scene of a fire that broke out at a sports bar on Pinewood Lane in Merrill Saturday morning.More >>
