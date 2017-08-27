"Cold air" funnels, small hail, & minor wind gusts possible with this evening's storms

MADISON (WKOW) - A line of storms moving through southern Wisconsin will provide heavy downpours along with the possibility of "cold air funnels." If seen, they will look like thin protrusions hanging from the cloud base, which generally stay well above ground. Your 27 Storm Track meteorologists aren't expecting any of these funnels to reach the ground as conditions are too stable for any intensification.



The greater threat will be some small hail, generally pea to penny-sized in nature, along with heavy downpours exceeding a half inch and minor wind gusts near 30 mph. Penny-sized hail was reported in Fennimore around 5 pm Sunday evening.



The threat for active weather will linger til around 10 pm tonight, before showers diminish in nature and turn isolated, mainly only impacting areas east of Madison tonight.



