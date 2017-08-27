Lower Yahara River Trail opens in McFarland

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- A new trail that gives bikers and pedestrians a scenic and safer way to Madison officially opened Sunday.

The Lower Yahara River Trail, which began construction in 2016, opened Sunday afternoon, connecting McFarland to Madison's Capital City bike trail.

"We're actually kind of excited about the trail opening up just so we can explore some new dirt and get into Madison," said Matt True, a McFarland resident, and avid biker. "[My wife and I] been coming down here frequently to check if [the trail] is open."

County Executive Joe Parsi joined other county officials and McFarland residents at McDaniel Park to unveil the 2.5-mile long trail which includes views of Lake Waubesa, Upper Mud Lake and the prairie habitat of Lake Farm County park.

"You're literally 10 minutes from the city of Madison, minutes from a lot of other places and you can be out here and on this trail with beautiful vistas, beautiful views of the lake," said Parisi. "Folks will be able to get from downtown Madison to McFarland on their bicycle mostly off road."

For the True's, who often bike with their kids, having a path that's mainly off the road is a big incentive.

"We can ride down here with the kids and don't have to worry about someone getting run over by a car," True said.

County officials are planning to extend the trail to Stoughton in the next few years.