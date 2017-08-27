Paul Chryst and company start game week preparation

From start to finish, Madison's Jerry Kelly won the Boeing Classic at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, WA shooting a 66 at six under in the final round to finish 19 under par overall.More >>
Paul Chryst met with the media on Sunday to officially close the book on fall camp, and officially kick off the first game week of the 2017 season. Wisconsin will host Utah State Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium.More >>
Floyd Mayweather Jr. put on a show in the last fight of his spectacular career.More >>
The No. 7 Wisconsin volleyball team picked up their second straight win and second straight match sweep with a 3-0 victory over No. 11 North Carolina Saturday night at the UW Field House.More >>
It's Week two of the prep football season and already we have a huge matchup -- Middleton vs. Sun Prairie in the Big 8.More >>
Scores and highlights from week two of WIAA football.More >>
Badgers head coach Paul Chryst made the rounds on Thursday at the annual Mendota Gridiron Club season kickoff event at The Edgewater. He dropped an interesting nugget to a local radio show by naming Jack Coan his No. 2 quarterback.More >>
