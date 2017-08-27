Paul Chryst and company start game week preparation

Paul Chryst met with the media on Sunday to officially close the book on fall camp, and officially kick off the first game week of the 2017 season. Wisconsin will host Utah State Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium.

This Badgers are opening the season at home for the first time since 2013. Wisconsin comes into their home opener with a 21 game winning streak, dating back to 1996.

"It was good today to be with the team and truly starting game week and the preparation." Said Chryst. "Obviously that is a huge part of each week is the preparation so that each game day or game night in this case we can be our best."

The Badgers will open the season with sophomore quarterback Alex Hornibrook under center.

"I'm kind of just excited. Right now i'm not really focused on the big excitement part of the game but I'm more worried about the preparation." Hornibrook said. "We have five days until the game. We are going to take each day and prepare as much as we can for that first game."

Wisconsin and Utah State kick off at 8 p.m. Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers own a 37-game win streak in non-conference home games.