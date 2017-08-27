Madison native Jerry Kelly wins Boeing Classic - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison native Jerry Kelly wins Boeing Classic

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

From start to finish, Madison's Jerry Kelly won the Boeing Classic at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, WA shooting a 66 at six under in the final round to finish 19 under par overall.

The Boeing Classic was Kelly's 13th start on the PGA Tour of Champions this summer. Kelly is a rookie on the tour after turning 50-years-old last November.

Kelly's 19 under par was good for a one stroke lead ahead of Jerry Smith for the top spot.

Kelly also set a new scoring record for the Boeing Classic with his 19 under overall score.

To view a complete leaderboard from the Boeing Classic, click here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.