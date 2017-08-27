Madison native Jerry Kelly wins Boeing Classic

From start to finish, Madison's Jerry Kelly won the Boeing Classic at The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge in Snoqualmie, WA shooting a 66 at six under in the final round to finish 19 under par overall.

The Boeing Classic was Kelly's 13th start on the PGA Tour of Champions this summer. Kelly is a rookie on the tour after turning 50-years-old last November.

Kelly's 19 under par was good for a one stroke lead ahead of Jerry Smith for the top spot.

Kelly also set a new scoring record for the Boeing Classic with his 19 under overall score.

