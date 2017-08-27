More than 30 Madison area barbers give hundreds of free back-to-school haircuts

MADISON (WKOW) -- An annual back-to-school tradition is multiplying this year, aiming to help hundreds of kids look good for their first day of class.

JP Hair Design in Madison has been giving free hair cuts leading up to the first day of school for 10 years. This year, barber Jeff Patterson invited more than 30 other barbers from the Madison area to join him in the event at the Alliant Energy Center.

Patterson says he hopes the barbers can give one-thousand free hair cuts to get kids ready for school.



"We want to do it so when [it's] the first day of school, they've got a nice hair cut, they're ready to go," Patterson told 27 News.

The other barbers who got involved say they're happy to have a chance to give back to the community.

"Anybody else, it doesn't matter what field you're in, if you get an opportunity to give back to your community, do it," said Lamar Skinner. "Take advantage of it. It's only good things come from that."

The event is a partnership with the United Way.