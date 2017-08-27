Good Neighbor Festival parade brings out a crowd in Middleton

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The rain held off for the Good Neighbor Festival parade Sunday afternoon.

Marching bands, dance groups and other local organizations marched down University Avenue to celebrate the annual event. The weekend-long festival wrapped up Sunday night.

Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Brandon Taylor, Meteorologist Max Tsaparis and weekend anchor Jennifer Kliese were all there handing out candy and saying hello to our Middleton neighbors Sunday afternoon in the parade.