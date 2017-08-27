Good Neighbor Festival parade brings out a crowd in Middleton

It's the highest-priced home in Wisconsin and it could be yours, for $10.5 million. That's the asking price for this historic mansion on Oconomowoc Lake.More >>
A Dodgeville man is dead after a head-on crash with another vehicle Saturday afternoon.More >>
According to a report from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the man was in a fight at a bar with someone overnight Friday into Saturday. He was found dead inside an apartment on Washburn Road in Deerfield around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.More >>
The flagship Duluth Trading Company chopped some wood Saturday to celebrate their new five story corporate headquarters and two-thousand square feet of selling space.More >>
Beloit Police need help in identifying two shoplifters in separate cases.More >>
You have your style, but what about your pets?More >>
Floyd Mayweather Jr. put on a show in the last fight of his spectacular career.More >>
Thanks to community support, three-thousand greater Madison area students will start the school year off with a brand new backpack.More >>
Lynn Sabo and Lola's founder Larissa Gavin teamed up with Lakeland Animal Shelter in Delavan to rescue 29 dogs from Texas, where to hurricane made landfall, getting them out of the path of the oncoming storm.More >>
As many grade school and high school students prepare for the start of school next month, college students are starting to move into their dorms this weekend. That's because Saturday was the start of Move-in Day at UW-Madison.More >>
City transit officials say fall service changes will be in effect starting tomorrow.More >>
A neighborhood on Madison's southwest side is coming together to promote safer communities.More >>
