WI Coast Guard members head to Houston for flood rescues

The National Hurricane Center says Harvey continues to cause "catastrophic flooding in southeastern Texas.".

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Help from Wisconsin is heading to the disaster zone in Texas.

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 18 people Saturday alone. Now, Wisconsin Coast Guard members are on their way to help. Milwaukee's Coast Guard station sent a rescue helicopter and crew of four to Houston.

Lt. Commander Bryan Swintek is in charge of search and rescue operations for the Coast Guard in Milwaukee. The headquarters also sent an airboat and crew of four to help with rescuing flood victims in.

"One of our senior leaders here from Lake Michigan [will] oversee the response of the airboats as they are uniquely qualified and have the skills to oversee that difficult search and rescue mission," Swintek told our Milwaukee sister station WISN-TV.

Swintek knows firsthand what Coast Guard rescuers are facing after responding to Hurricane Sandy and the Deep Water Horizon crisis.

"Generally, in these types of situations what makes it so difficult is you're responding in a water environment that's not meant to be a water environment. That's why having the airboats are such a unique and important asset," Swintek said.

It's expected at least 15 Coast Guard members from Wisconsin will head to Houston. They'll help respond to pollution hazards which can make the rescue operation even more hazardous.