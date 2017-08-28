Unity picnic proves to be a timeless gathering, promoting unity and love amidst cultural divides

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Immigrant Workers Union held it's 9th annual Black Latino Unity Picnic at Madison's Labor Temple on Sunday.

The event started as a grassroots movement back in 2008 to help promote unity and collaboration between the Black and Latino communities; the event has since grown and become a successful event.

The picnic was free to the public and had something for everyone including music, kids activities, and the most important part; lots of food.

Organizers hope to continue tightening the bonds the picnic has created over the years, spreading their message of love to both communities.