Unity picnic proves to be a timeless gathering, promoting unity - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Unity picnic proves to be a timeless gathering, promoting unity and love amidst cultural divides

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Immigrant Workers Union held it's 9th annual Black Latino Unity Picnic at Madison's Labor Temple on Sunday.

The event started as a grassroots movement back in 2008 to help promote unity and collaboration between the Black and Latino communities; the event has since grown and become a successful event.

The picnic was free to the public and had something for everyone including music, kids activities, and the most important part; lots of food.

Organizers hope to continue tightening the bonds the picnic has created over the years, spreading their message of love to both communities.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.