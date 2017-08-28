Edgerton woman's family rides out Hurricane Harvey, while former Madison resident heads to safer ground

EDGERTON (WKOW) --- An Edgerton woman is worried about family members in Texas, who had to stay in their home and ride out Hurricane Harvey.

William McFarland and his wife Gennifer live in Inez, Texas, near Victoria, Texas where the eye of the storm made landfall Saturday.

William said the storm was growing and becoming bigger very quickly overnight. That was a determining factor in their decision to stay.

“By the time the mandatory evacuation was in place, I just didn't feel like it was safe for the family to try get all the way to a major city like San Antonio or Austin, which is 2 ½ hours away.”

William, who is a physician at a local hospital, said he was working when the storm moved over their house. Gennifer was at home with family at the time. They said the night was a bit of a roller coaster of emotions.

“I was debating whether I made the right decision, honestly, at about 3 a.m. Because the wind was so bad, it really sounded like something could come through the window next to me,” Gennifer said.

William said that night was excruciating.

“I have to deal with stressful situations all the time. But when you're dealing with the weather and not knowing what's potential going to happen to your wife and your daughter, it's overwhelming,” he said.

They said luckily their house didn't sustain any major damage, just water damage. However, William said their trampoline flew out of their backyard and slammed into his brother-in-laws truck.

Meanwhile, former Madison resident Josiah Gallow, who now lives in Houston, said he headed to his relative's place in Austin just in the nick of time.

“I left Friday morning. There weren't any mandatory or even recommended evacuations. I just kind of took the initiative upon myself to leave for the weekend in case things did get bad. I guess in hindsight that looked like a good move right about now,” Gallow said.

He said he isn't too concerned about his home being damaged.

“In terms of my personal stuff being safe from the flood, I felt pretty confident about my apartment is up on the 8th floor of a building. So I didn't have a lot of concern there. But mainly I didn't know if there was going to be some hurricane-force winds come through the city and knock out my windows, things like that.”

What Gallow is concerned about are friends who stayed behind.

“I have obviously lots of friends that are still in the area. And I know many of them actually flooding in and around their homes. So that definitely was part of my emotions while leaving the city, not knowing what was going to happen to the people I know that stayed back.”

He said he doesn't know just how long he'll have to stay in Austin. But he hopes he can head home soon.

“Maybe by the very end of the week, Friday or Saturday. They're talking about up to three or four more days of additional rainfall. So maybe depending on how soon the rain ends or how much it lighten up over the next couple of days. But just from the coverage I’ve seen and knowing the condition of the road in and around the city, I personally feel like I won't be home for at least three or four more days.”